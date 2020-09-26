WILLIAM BOND

BOND WILLIAM McCAMBRIDGE BOND (Age 97) Of Silver Spring, MD, passed away of natural causes at Medstar Montgomery Hospital on September 24, 2020. William M. "Bill" Bond was born January 30, 1923 in Washington DC, the youngest son of Lewis Franklin and Helen McCambridge Bond. He grew up on Military Road in Northwest Washington, attending nearby schools and graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1941. With war clouds on the horizon, Bill left home in the fall of 1941 to attend Duke University in Durham, NC. Bill joined the ROTC upon arrival at Duke, and after the attack on Pearl Harbor was called to active duty in the United States Navy. He was commissioned a Lieutenant and served throughout the war aboard the destroyer escort USS Solar, which hunted German U-Boats along the Atlantic coast and supported US forces in their invasion of North Africa. Upon his discharge from the service, Bill returned to Durham, graduating from Duke in 1947 with a degree in business. After completing the CPA exam he joined his older brother Frank, Jr. at their father's Washington accounting firm, Lewis F. Bond & Sons, which would later become Bond Beebe. On April 27, 1957, Bill married Cynthia James Dewitt, the oldest daughter of James and Hazel DeWitt of Canton, Ohio. The two soon purchased a home on Maple Avenue in Chevy Chase, MD, where they would raise their two sons, Bill, Jr., born in 1961, and David, born in 1963. Bill and Cynthia made their home in Chevy Chase for more than 40 years, moving in later years to Leisure World in Silver Spring and the nearby Bedford Court Senior Center, where, in 2018, Mr. Bond was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years. The Bonds were longtime members of Chevy Chase Presbyterian Church, and Bill was an active and dedicated member of the Civitan Club for more than 50 years, serving in many capacities, including as President of the Washington Civitans. To his family, his friends, his clients and colleagues during a half century in accounting, Bill Bond was a man of complete integrity and a true gentleman. The great length of his life tempers only slightly the pain felt at his passing. He is survived by two sons: Bill, Jr. (Ronda) of Myersville, MD and David of Washington, DC; two grandchildren, Joanne and Glen, also of Myersville; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Bond will be laid to rest alongside his late wife Cynthia in services to be held at a later date at Chevy Chase Presbyterian Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store