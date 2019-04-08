WILLIAM J. BOWEN, JR.
(Age 99)
William John Bowen, Jr., of Silver Spring, MD, peacefully passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. He was a second-generation White House butler who served for seven administrations. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Jane B. Rowe; adorable granddaughter, Dionne Rowe; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1500 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20001. Visitation: 10 a.m., Service: 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, MD.