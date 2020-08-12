1/1
WILLIAM BOWEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

William Schaefer Bowen (Age 91)  
Passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at his home in Arlington, Virginia. He made it a personal goal to make someone smile or laugh every day. He will be sorely missed.Bill graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and became a pilot, a long-time dream of his. While serving 20 years in various leadership positions for the Navy, both as a pilot and as a computer expert, he still achieved a Masters in Business at The University of Hawaii.After retiring in 1972, he established his own successful financial consulting firm in Arlington and was active in the Arlington Chamber of Commerce. As a member of First Christian Church of Falls Church, Bill served as Elder, Board Chairman and Treasurer.He is preceded in death by his son, William Reece Bowen; his parents, Albert Sidney Bowen, Jr. and Katie Sue Schaefer Bowen of Chickamauga, Georgia; his brother and two sisters. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lillian Maple Bowen (Joyce); daughter, Holly Bowen; daughter-in-law, Celsi Bowen and granddaughters, Lillian Alicia Marie Bowen "Lilly"; Maia Bowen Barden (her husband Chris and their daughter Eleanor Reese); Holly Bailey and Andrea Hayes Hart.Services will be held at Westover Baptist Church, 1125 Patrick Henry Drive, Arlington, Virginia on Saturday August 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. Masks and Social Distancing required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved