WILLIAM BOWEN



William Schaefer Bowen (Age 91)

Passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at his home in Arlington, Virginia. He made it a personal goal to make someone smile or laugh every day. He will be sorely missed.Bill graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and became a pilot, a long-time dream of his. While serving 20 years in various leadership positions for the Navy, both as a pilot and as a computer expert, he still achieved a Masters in Business at The University of Hawaii.After retiring in 1972, he established his own successful financial consulting firm in Arlington and was active in the Arlington Chamber of Commerce. As a member of First Christian Church of Falls Church, Bill served as Elder, Board Chairman and Treasurer.He is preceded in death by his son, William Reece Bowen; his parents, Albert Sidney Bowen, Jr. and Katie Sue Schaefer Bowen of Chickamauga, Georgia; his brother and two sisters. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lillian Maple Bowen (Joyce); daughter, Holly Bowen; daughter-in-law, Celsi Bowen and granddaughters, Lillian Alicia Marie Bowen "Lilly"; Maia Bowen Barden (her husband Chris and their daughter Eleanor Reese); Holly Bailey and Andrea Hayes Hart.Services will be held at Westover Baptist Church, 1125 Patrick Henry Drive, Arlington, Virginia on Saturday August 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. Masks and Social Distancing required.



