William John Bray, Jr.
"Bill" (Age 74)
On Thursday, March 14, 2019, of Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved husband of Carol Pippin Bray; loving father of Mary Christine Bray and William John (Sydney) Bray, III. "Bop" to Elizabeth and Hadley Bray. Also survived by niece Jacqueline Seelinger (Matt) Kunzler and numerous cousins. Bill attended The Shrine of The Most Blessed Sacrament School, Georgetown Preparatory School where he was Prefect of the Sodality and graduated from Mount St. Mary's University. He served in the United States Air Force
and was a veteran of the Vietnam War
. Bill spent 40 years of his banking career working for Riggs National Bank and Chevy Chase Bank. He was a proud member of Columbia Country Club and The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Monday, March 18, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at The Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, 5949 Western Ave. NW, Washington, DC, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.