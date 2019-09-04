WILLIAM GAHAN BREITHAUPT, II
(Age 64)
On Saturday, August 31, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Jeffrey Chappell; brother of Rosemary, Deirdre, Patrick (Barbara), and Claire (Garner); brother-in-law of John (Rebecca), Miles (Ann), and Jessica (Eric). Also survived by other loving family and friends. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Thursday, September 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. A Celebration of Gahan's Life will take place at Cedar Lane Unitarian Universalist Church, 9601 Cedar Lane, Bethesda, MD, 20814 on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 2 p.m.