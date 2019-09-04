The Washington Post

WILLIAM BREITHAUPT II

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM BREITHAUPT II.
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Cedar Lane Unitarian Universalist Church
9601 Cedar Lane
Bethesda, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

WILLIAM GAHAN BREITHAUPT, II  
(Age 64)  

On Saturday, August 31, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Jeffrey Chappell; brother of Rosemary, Deirdre, Patrick (Barbara), and Claire (Garner); brother-in-law of John (Rebecca), Miles (Ann), and Jessica (Eric). Also survived by other loving family and friends. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Thursday, September 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. A Celebration of Gahan's Life will take place at Cedar Lane Unitarian Universalist Church, 9601 Cedar Lane, Bethesda, MD, 20814 on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 2 p.m.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.