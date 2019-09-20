

William G. Brennan



Passed away on July 31, 2019, at his home in Oakland, CA. Bill lived in Chevy Chase, Maryland, for 25 years before relocating to California five years ago. Bill was born in Philadelphia on November 3, 1942, to the late Mary Quigley Schmidt and George William Brennan. He is survived by his wife, Gerrie, and three sons: Wayne Gordon of Royersford, PA; Cory Brennan (Andrea) of Manhattan Beach, CA; and Timothy Brennan (Marianna Ferris) of San Francisco. He is also survived by grandchildren Rachel Casey, Sarah Gordon, Elise Licata, Marley Brennan and William Ferris Brennan. Survivors also include his brothers, Joseph Brennan and Kim Schmidt, sister Robin Dolan and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bill graduated from West Catholic High School and LaSalle University in Philadelphia and received a Master's Degree from Widener University. He worked full time while attending college interrupting his studies to serve three years in the Army. Bill started his career with the former accounting firm of Arthur Andersen and later became a partner at Ernst & Young. For years he published a widely respected newsletter, Brennan Reports. Bill's true passion was having his own business, Capital Management Group (acquired in 2012 by Alexandria Capital) in Washington, DC. He enjoyed handling the financial affairs of clients whom he loved and who loved him back. Bill was a longtime member of the University Club of DC where he served on several boards. He also served on the National Ballet Board, the pension board of the National Historical Society, and was a member of the Economics Club, and was on the TD Ameritrade Investment Advisory Board, receiving several professional awards as well as being involved in many other civic activities. He was regularly named as a top financial advisor by the Washingtonian and on the Bloomberg national list.

Bill was a devoted father and grandfather who adored and was adored by his grandchildren. His marriage of more than 40 years was an extremely happy one, and he and his wife enjoyed traveling, running, biking and hiking, but mostly spending time with family. His final years in California were difficult, as the effects of his blood cancer created numerous health problems, but he enjoyed his new life in California and especially spending time with his newest grandchild.

A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at the Chevy Chase Episcopal Church at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 19. A reception for family and friends will follow. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to LaSalle University in Philadelphia or to a .