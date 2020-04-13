

William Lee BRICKHILL (Age 82)



Of Alexandria, VA died April 8, 2020. William Lee Brickhill was born on October 13, 1937 in Rahway, New Jersey, United States. Son of the late William Welch and Wilma Eloise (Gay) Mumford.

Husband of Joan Marie (Ward) Brickhill. Brother of Linda, Daniel (1998), Steven (2016), and Matthew Mumford, Brother of Susan (Brickhill) Petinga and John Brickhill. Father of William and his wife, Catherine, Barbara, Cynthia, and Robert. Grandfather of three. Great-grandfather of two.

William was a Student at University Georgia, 1957, Sophia University, Tokyo, 1960 and received his Bachelor of Business Administration, from George Washington University, 1970.

He spent his career as a International specialist, American Security & Trust Company, Washington, 1960-1962; loan officer, Export-Import Bank of the United States, Washington, 1962-1990; deputy manager contract administration, Export-Import Bank of the United States, Washington, 1990-1991; deputy vice president contract administration, Export-Import Bank of the United States, Washington, 1991-1994; retired, Export-Import Bank of the United States, Washington, 1994; consultant international finance, since 1994.

William served in the United States Army, 1956-1958, in Germany. He was a Licensed commercial and instrument rated pilot. Volunteer archeology division Fairfax County Park Authority. Member National Capital Bromeliad Society (1st vice president since 1991), National Capital Orchid Society, Gem, Mineral and Lapidary Society (board directors, vice president 1965-1975), Archeological Society of Virginia. Volunteer archeology division Fairfax County Park Authority.

His interests includes Aviation, botany, woodworking, archaeology, flintknapping. Services at a later date. Demaine Funeral Home, Springfield, VA is handling the arrangements.