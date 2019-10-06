

William Emerson Brideson



Died peacefully of natural causes on September 26, 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

William was born to Lee and Gleeson Brideson on February 22, 1919 and was raised on a farm near Jamaica, Iowa. He graduated from Grand Island Business College in Nebraska and worked for a county mutual fire insurance association in Des Moines, Iowa. He entered Federal Civil Service with the Social Security Board in Baltimore, Maryland in 1940. He served four years in the Army during World War II, mostly in India and Burma as secretary and administrative assistant to the general commanding construction of the Ledo Road to join and reopen the Burma Road for overland supply to China. He worked 13 years in the Chief Postal Inspector's Bureau of the U. S. Post Office in Washington, DC doing criminal work, 13 years in the Central Intelligence Agency doing budget and finance work, and 13 years for a beer distributor in Maryland doing for the first time the kind of commercial accounting he was trained to do in business college. He retired from the government in 1972 and from private industry in 1984.

He was united in marriage on April 17, 1949 with Doris Marcella Green of Chatfield, Ohio. They became charter members of Messiah Lutheran Church in Alexandria, Virginia, where both served as lifelong volunteers. Together they raised two sons, Bill and John.

Bands and band music were subjects near and dear to his heart; World war II interrupted plans for a career in music. He conducted extensive family history research on his ancestry from the Isle of Man and served as President and other offices in the North American Manx Association. He spent a decade as scoutmaster of troop 880 at Messiah Lutheran Church. He served as president of a Lutheran Brotherhood Fraternal Branch distributing benefits through neighborhood projects in northern Virginia. He was a volunteer for a foundation that provided housing for low and middle income elderly in northern Virginia.

William was predeceased by his wife Doris in 2006. He is survived by his two sons, five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Messiah Lutheran Church in Alexandria, Virginia. Burial will be at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, Virginia, at 2 p.m. Arrangements through Demaine Funeral Home, Springfield, Virginia.