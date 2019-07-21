Dr. WILLIAM C. BROWN (Age 81)
Passed away on July 5, 2019. Dr. Brown is survived by his wife, Helen I. Brown; daughters, Stacey Stephens (Sir F.D. Stephens) and Kimberly Brown; sister, Mildred Butler; grandchildren, Mark Wilson Jr., Brandon Smith
, Solomon Stephens and Symone Stephens and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Ceremony of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, 11 a.m. at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 5119 4th Street, N.W., Washington, DC 20011. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made in his honor to: Fort Washington (MD) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Scholarship Fund.