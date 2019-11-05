WILLIAM C. BROWN
On Thursday, October 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Brown in 2014. He is survived by three daughters, Silvia, Stephanie and Shirley; six grandchildren; four great- grandchildren; one brother; thee sisters-in-law; three god-children; a loved companion and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Thursday, November 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Rd, Brentwood, MD and Friday, November 8 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1029 Monroe St., NE from 9 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.