The Washington Post

William Brown

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Brown.
Service Information
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD
20722
(301)-864-5090
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD 20722
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
1029 Monroe St., NE
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
1029 Monroe St., NE
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers


WILLIAM C. BROWN

On Thursday, October 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Brown in 2014. He is survived by three daughters, Silvia, Stephanie and Shirley; six grandchildren; four great- grandchildren; one brother; thee sisters-in-law; three god-children; a loved companion and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Thursday, November 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Rd, Brentwood, MD and Friday, November 8 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1029 Monroe St., NE from 9 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Brentwood, MD   (301) 864-5090
funeral home direction icon