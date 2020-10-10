1/
WILLIAM BROWNLEE
William Herbertson Brownlee (Age 93)  
Of Chevy Chase, MD passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Shelia M. Brownlee. Loving father of Ian, Gordon, Steven, and Janet. Proud grandfather of 10 grandchildren. Services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St Andrew's School, 350 Noxontown Road, Middletown, DE. 19709. Full obituary can be viewed and online condolences may be expressed at: www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 10, 2020.
or

