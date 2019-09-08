

William Harry Burnett "Bill"

(Age 94)



Of Falls Church, Virginia died peacefully with his family on August 23, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Claire Burnett of Falls Church; daughter Karen B. Decker (Thomas) of Aldie, Virginia; son William Dayl Burnett (Donna) of Pulaski, Virginia; and grandson William Jason Burnett (Lindsay) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Burnett was born in Austinville, Virginia. As a boy, he worked with his grandfather on the railroad system in southwest Virginia. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II . He was actively involved in most aspects of the automobile business over the course of his career and spent his retirement enjoying his antique cars. He was also an avid fisherman, boating on the Chesapeake Bay and inland waterways up and down the east coast.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the National Funeral Home in Falls Church, Virginia.