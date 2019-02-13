WILLIAM CHESTER BURNS
(Age 80)
Of Washington, DC, passed away on February 4, 2019. William was born in Monroe, NC, on May 1, 1938 to the late, Samuel and Estella Burns. He was the beloved husband of 53 years to Carolyn Victoria Burns, loving father to Kelly Cobbs, Kashia Burns and Dr. Shea Burns; brother of Sara L. Henderson; father-in-law to Maurice Cobbs; proud grandfather to Malik Cobbs, Kaitlyn Burns and Mieka Cobbs. Family will receive friends on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Central Baptist Church of Camp Springs, 5600 Old Branch Ave., Camp Springs, MD from 10 a.m., until time of Funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.