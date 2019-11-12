William K. Burns
Of Alexandria, VA, on November 1, 2019. Bill was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Wendy and is survived by his three children, Eric Burns, Laura Wolfman, and Greg Burns, and six grandchildren. Bill earned a B.S. degree in Engineering Physics from Cornell University and M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Applied Physics from Harvard University
. Bill spent much of his career at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, focusing on fiber optics, including gyroscope technology and the development of fiber optic modulators. He received numerous awards for his inventions, including over 52 patents. Throughout his life, Bill loved the outdoors, including sailing, hiking, and camping. Bill will be remembered as a kind, gentle, generous, and good-natured father and friend and will be missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Mount Vernon Unitarian Church on Sunday, December 8 at 3 p.m. Please visit www.funeralchoices.com
for a full obituary.