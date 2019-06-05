William G. Burton Sr.
On Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at his home in Arlington, VA. Garfield Burton is survived by his children, Valerie, Voloris, William Jr and Ron; four grandchildren; one great grandchild; five brothers; three sisters and a host of other relatives and friends. The Family will receive friends at Meade Memorial Episcopal Church, 322 N. Alfred St, Alexandria, VA 22314 on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Rev Collins Asonye, Rector. Interment in Quantico National Cemetery on June 10, 2019 at 12 noon. Arrangements by Greene Funeral Home.