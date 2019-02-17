

William Joseph Butler, Jr.

(Age 85)



Beloved husband and loving father, passed away suddenly while vacationing in Florida on February 12, 2019. Bill (or Sonny to his oldest friends) was born and raised in Washington DC, the son of William and Caro (Haralson) Butler. He was a graduate of The Landon School and The University of Virginia Undergraduate and Law Schools. His higher education was interrupted for three years while he served in the United States Air Force as a Captain and a navigator on refueling planes over the North Atlantic. He remained in the service in the active reserves while in law school. He had a long and distinguished legal career, a partner with the firm Hanson, O'Brien, Birney and Butler predominately representing non-profit organizations.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 37 years, Dr. Kathleen Gleeson Butler, his most cherished daughters, Meredith Pearce Butler of New York City and Catherine Caro Butler of Washington, DC and his faithful Labrador Retriever Sampson. He is predeceased by his sisters, Pearce Butler (Donald) Young and Caro Catherine (William) Ostland. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as his in-laws, Dr. John and Mrs. Mary Gleeson and their seven children and spouses.

In addition to his long legal career, Bill indulged his passion for sailing by establishing the Port Annapolis Marina with two of his lifelong friends and sailing companions. He was a great raconteur known for his quick wit and amazing sense of humor as well as his culinary skills honed in his later years. He was a very generous person, mentoring a number of younger individuals, providing guidance whenever needed or requested. He will be sorely missed.