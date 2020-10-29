

William Caldwell "Bill" Captain, U.S. Marine Corp. (Ret.)

Passed away on October 16, 2020, in Springfield, VA, with his wife, Marjorie (Marjann) Hake Caldwell, and family by his side. Born to William J. and Charmian Caldwell on September 7, 1935, in Chicago, IL, Bill and his mother moved to Bolivar, MO, upon his father's passing in 1945. Bill proudly served in the United States Marine Corp, retiring in 1974 as a Captain after 21 years of service. Following his military career, Bill served as the Chief of the Office of the Secretary of Defense News Division. He retired from the Department of Defense in 1993 and was awarded the Secretary of Defense Medal for Meritorious Civilian Service. A climbing enthusiast, he proudly summited Mount Whitney, Mount Kilimanjaro, and trekked to Mount Everest Base Camp. Bill had a fondness for radios, newspapers, and collecting antiques. Bill was preceded in death by his daughter, Anna Charmian Caldwell. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Marjorie (Marjann) Hake Caldwell of Springfield, VA; three children, William J. Caldwell (Michele Toth) of Washington, DC, Robin Gimson of Big Bear Lake, CA, Whitney Caldwell (Joshua Morin) of Vienna, VA; and three grandchildren, Corey Kuhn (Steven) of Herndon, VA, Grace Caldwell of Washington, DC; and Evan Morin of Vienna, VA. Bill will be buried with military honors at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.



