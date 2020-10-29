1/1
WILLIAM "Bill" CALDWELL
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

William Caldwell "Bill"  Captain, U.S. Marine Corp. (Ret.)  
Passed away on October 16, 2020, in Springfield, VA, with his wife, Marjorie (Marjann) Hake Caldwell, and family by his side. Born to William J. and Charmian Caldwell on September 7, 1935, in Chicago, IL, Bill and his mother moved to Bolivar, MO, upon his father's passing in 1945. Bill proudly served in the United States Marine Corp, retiring in 1974 as a Captain after 21 years of service. Following his military career, Bill served as the Chief of the Office of the Secretary of Defense News Division. He retired from the Department of Defense in 1993 and was awarded the Secretary of Defense Medal for Meritorious Civilian Service. A climbing enthusiast, he proudly summited Mount Whitney, Mount Kilimanjaro, and trekked to Mount Everest Base Camp. Bill had a fondness for radios, newspapers, and collecting antiques. Bill was preceded in death by his daughter, Anna Charmian Caldwell. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Marjorie (Marjann) Hake Caldwell of Springfield, VA; three children, William J. Caldwell (Michele Toth) of Washington, DC, Robin Gimson of Big Bear Lake, CA, Whitney Caldwell (Joshua Morin) of Vienna, VA; and three grandchildren, Corey Kuhn (Steven) of Herndon, VA, Grace Caldwell of Washington, DC; and Evan Morin of Vienna, VA. Bill will be buried with military honors at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA 22151
7039419428
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved