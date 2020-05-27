

WILLIAM S. CALLANAN



William Sampson Callanan 79, of Kensington, MD, passed away on April 30, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born November 21, 1940, in Cambridge, MA, the son of Francis Jervois Callanan, MD and Frances Shea Callanan (later Curran). He was predeceased by his parents, his stepfather Charles Frederick Curran, and his brother, Charles Ford Curran, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Mary Grier Callanan, his children, Ann Jervois Callanan, Rockville, MD; Kathleen Frances Callanan, Washington, DC; and Christopher Grier Callanan and fiancée Kathryn Eileen Cape of Silver Spring, MD; his two siblings, Gail O'Brien of Osterville, MA, Fred Curran (Sandy) of Osterville, MA; and his sister-in-law, Ann Willard (Greg) of St. Louis, MO. William is also survived by many friends and relatives, including six nieces, six nephews.

William grew up in Wellesley, MA, and attended the Roxbury Latin School and graduated from Harvard University in 1962. He received a master's degree in financial management from The George Washington University. After college, he served in the U.S. Army Security Agency for three and a half years, including a stint in Berlin, Germany. Before coming to Washington, DC, he worked briefly as a sales representative for a publisher in Boston and spent a semester in Ohio as a secondary school teacher. He worked for the federal government for more than 33 years, including the U.S. Civil Service Commission, and then the Library of Congress, retiring in 2004. At the Library, he served for many years as a benefits counselor and as a liaison to other federal agencies.

William (or "Bill" as he was known to many) was an exceptionally warm, kind, loving, and generous man. He wrote in his 50th college anniversary report that "his greatest accomplishments have been his family and the opportunity to be of service to others." He was a devout Catholic and held many intellectual interests. Often found with a book in hand, he amassed an encyclopedic knowledge on many subjects, including his favorites: U.S. and European political history. As an amateur historian, he took up genealogy and was able to trace his descendants to the 17th century. He also had a talent for languages, mastering French, German, and Spanish and held an appreciation for the arts (which he credited to his mother Frances), often attending concerts at the Kennedy Center and National Cathedral. He also was a lifelong fan of his hometown Boston Red Sox.