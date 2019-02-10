William D. Carpenter
Died peacefully on Friday, February 8, 2019. Survived by his devoted sister, Ellen Cunningham. He joins his parents, Russell and Bernadette; sister, Patricia; and brother, Michael in eternal rest. He will be sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at the Resurrection Catholic Church at Riderwood Chapel, 3110 Gracefield Rd., Silver Spring, MD on Monday, February 11 from 10 to 11 a.m., with a funeral Mass immediately following. Interment private. In keeping with Bill's wishes, in lieu of flowers, donate to the .