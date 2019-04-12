WILLIAM EDWARD CARROLL (Age 102)
On April 2, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Theresa Brown Carroll. Loving father of the late William Francis Carroll; Sister Patricia Ann Carroll, CSC.; and Julia Carroll Savoy. Cherished grandfather of Maria Carroll; Kimberley Johnson; and Nicole Edwards. Adored great-grandfather of Tyler McKinley and Erin Miles. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at St. John's the Baptist of Silver Spring, MD. On Monday April 15, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Funeral Mass to begin at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.