WILLIAM CARROLL

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM CARROLL.


WILLIAM EDWARD CARROLL (Age 102)

On April 2, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Theresa Brown Carroll. Loving father of the late William Francis Carroll; Sister Patricia Ann Carroll, CSC.; and Julia Carroll Savoy. Cherished grandfather of Maria Carroll; Kimberley Johnson; and Nicole Edwards. Adored great-grandfather of Tyler McKinley and Erin Miles. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at St. John's the Baptist of Silver Spring, MD. On Monday April 15, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Funeral Mass to begin at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Please sign and view the online guestbook at

Funeral Home
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
(301) 622-2290
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
funeral home direction icon