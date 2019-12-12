

WILLIAM L. CARTER, SR.



William L. Carter Sr. 86, of Springfield, Virginia went to be with the Lord on December 10, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.

He was born October 19, 1933, in New Castle, Indiana, the son of late Lawrence Paul and Edna Carter. He was the second oldest of seven siblings. He is survived by Bonnie (Craig) Carter, his wife of 66 years, and six children: Cindy Carter, Larry Carter (Karen), Mark Carter (Robin), Greg Carter (Beth), Lori Niehoff (John), and Brent Carter (Jill).

He was loved and adored by 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He had a successful career in the dairy business spanning 50 years across several states: Ohio, Indiana, Virginia, and Alabama.

Services will be held at Sydenstricker United Methodist Church in Springfield, Virginia on December 13, 2019 (visitation 2 p.m., service 3:30 p.m., reception 4:30 p.m.) and Hinsey-Brown Funeral Home in New Castle, Indiana on December 16, 2019 (visitation 11 a.m., service 1 p.m.).