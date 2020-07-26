Of Clifton, VA went to be with the Lord on July 22, 2020 at the age of 40. Beloved son of William and Rebecca (nee Frazier) Caruthers; cherished brother of Deborah (Bryan) Garrett and Cynthia (David) Cramer; dear uncle of Sara Garrett, Emma Cramer, and Lee Garrett; and caring grandson of Aurelia Emma Caruthers. Additionally, he is survived by four aunts, three uncles, and a host of cousins and extended family. William will also be dearly missed by Roxy, his dog and loyal companion. William was the spiritual center of his family. His devotion to his Christian faith inspired him to connect with his family daily and increase their faith with a scripture, song, or word of encouragement. This was also reflected in all he did as a member of First Baptist Church in Springfield, VA. He loved cars, his guitar collection, and music of all kinds. A fierce negotiator, William was always looking to make a deal. Friends are welcome at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Road, Springfield, VA on Tuesday, July 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. A service to celebrate William's life will be held at First Baptist Church, 7300 Gary Street, Springfield, VA on Wednesday, July 29 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9900 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA. For those that wish to make a donation in William's memory, the family suggests First Baptist Church of Springfield. To share a remembrance with his family, please visit William's page at