On Friday, March 8, 2019 of Fort Washington, MD. Husband of Carol A. Chaney; father of William E. Chaney, Jr. (Deborah Blackwelder), Christine C. Chaney (Gordon Funk), and Sean B. Chaney (Melissa); grandfather of six; great-grandfather of two; brother of Gail C. Wilson. Also survived by a host of loving relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to Bill's Celebration of Life at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 6160 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Services will be held at the Grace Lutheran Church, 10928 Indian Head Highway, Fort Washington, MD 20744 on Friday, March 15 at 11 a.m. Entombment Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 13, 2019
