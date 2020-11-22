

William Robert Chouinard, Jr. "Bill"

Of Sterling, VA passed away unexpectedly on November 1, 2020. He had leukemia and passed peacefully with his wife by his side, after suffering a heart attack. Bill was born in Lewiston, Maine on January 5, 1952. After 32 years of service to the FAA, Bill retired to Sarasota where he enjoyed golfing, spending time and traveling with friends and family. Specifics regarding a celebration his life will be provided by the family once arrangements are finalized. Please visit his Facebook page for full obituary, information on services and donations in his honor.



