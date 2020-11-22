1/1
WILLIAM "BILL" CHOUINARD Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

William Robert Chouinard, Jr. "Bill"
Of Sterling, VA passed away unexpectedly on November 1, 2020. He had leukemia and passed peacefully with his wife by his side, after suffering a heart attack. Bill was born in Lewiston, Maine on January 5, 1952. After 32 years of service to the FAA, Bill retired to Sarasota where he enjoyed golfing, spending time and traveling with friends and family. Specifics regarding a celebration his life will be provided by the family once arrangements are finalized. Please visit his Facebook page for full obituary, information on services and donations in his honor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved