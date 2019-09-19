The Washington Post

WILLIAM CHUBB II

Service Information
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
23224
(804)-355-3800
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
View Map
Service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
View Map
Notice
WILLIAM ST. JOHN CHUBB, II  
Cmdr. USCG (Retired)  

Cmdr. William St. John Chubb II (USCG, retired) passed away on September 15, 2019. Our shock and sorrow is alleviated by many happy reflections on Bill as the epitome of a Life Well Lived. His life was full of joy---he loved every minute and didn't waste a single one. He was a fisherman, forester, treasure-hunter, carpenter, astronomer, sailor, scientist, attorney, historian, and inventor. He was a lover of music, literature, and laughter, and of baseball, botany, birds, and dogs. He used his wisdom and abilities to improve our world in ways both large and small: His attention to the details of life was truly exceptional. His caring character was uplifting to all of us fortunate enough to be around him. Husband, father, grandfather, uncle, great uncle, brother, cousin, and father-in-law. His wife, Genene, and children, Jennifer, Catherine, Bill, and Laura will hold a service at Bliley's Funeral Home 6900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, VA 23224 on Sunday, September 22. Viewing at 2 p.m., service at 3 p.m., reception immediately following the service.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 19, 2019
