WILLIAM J. CLEARY "Bill" (Age 90)



Of Annandale, VA passed away on Thursday November 21, 2019. Beloved husband of late Elizabeth K Cleary. Devoted father of Brian Cleary (Thinhan Calvin Ngo) and Patti Cleary. Cherished son of late Mary and William Cleary. Loving brother of late Rosalie Mullany. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Kevin and Joe Cleary.

Friends may call at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd, Fairfax VA on Friday December 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 5121 Woodland Way, Annandale VA on Saturday December 14 at 10:30 a.m., with interment to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park.