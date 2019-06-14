William W. Clift, Jr., "Bill"
Former Salesman and Leasing Manager at Lindsay Cadillac, passed peacefully on June 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Elizabeth Ann Clift; daughters, Susan Elizabeth Johnson (Dudley Johnson), Marjorie Elaine Clift-Bowman (Robert Bowman), granddaughters, Anne Elizabeth Johnson, Elizabeth Paige Bowman, Hannah Virginia Johnson and sister, Barbara Ann Howell. He is also survived by nephews and many cousins. The family will receive friends at the FAIRFAX MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032 on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A graveside service will be held following the visitation at Fairfax Memorial Park. For complete obituary and directions visit