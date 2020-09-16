WILLIAM CODUS

WILLIAM R. CODUS
Of Potomac, MD, on Friday, September 11, 2020. Beloved husband of 56 years of the late Rosemarie M. Codus; loving father of Catherine Codus Ayers, Julie Codus and the late William R. Codus, Jr.; father-in-law of Gretchen Lacayo Codus; grandfather of Casey Ayers Latimer, Tatum M. Ayers, William C. Ayers, William R. Codus, III and Hudson M. Codus; great grandfather of John Robert Latimer. The family will receive friends at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 9200 Kentsdale Dr., Potomac, MD on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m., with Mass of Christian Burial following at 11 a.m. Interment St. Gabriel's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102 or www.alz.org/nca/donate
