WILLIAM CODY
1935 - 2020
William F. Cody  
William F. Cody of Vienna, Virginia, died June 18, 2020, at Inova Fairfax Hospital. Born March 25, 1935, in New York, he was the son of Thomas J. Cody Sr., an Army officer, and Bertha Beckmann Cody, a teacher. As a child and young adult, he lived in Panama, Alabama, Florida, Hawaii, New Jersey and Virginia.After graduating in 1952 from Gonzaga College High School in Washington, he entered the United States Military Academy with his older brother, Tom. As a cadet, Bill played football and baseball. He was commissioned as an artillery officer in 1956 and married Nancy Hausmann of Smoke Rise, New Jersey, the following year. Together they had five children: Kevin, Mark, Ann, Patrick and Michael.Highlights of his early Army career included service with the 3rd Infantry Division in Germany, graduating first in his class at the Infantry Officer Advanced Course at Fort Benning, Georgia, and -- after studying in Paris -- returning to West Point to teach French and to help coach football and baseball.In 1967 and 1968, he served with the 1st Cavalry Division in Vietnam, participating in the battles of Khe Sanh and Hue, and afterward praising the courage of soldiers.After graduating from the Command and General Staff College and serving at the Pentagon, Bill earned a master's degree in international relations from Georgetown University in 1972. He held several roles, including commander of the 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery, 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, Kansas, before returning to Washington as a student at the National War College and then as a faculty member before retiring in 1979 at the rank of colonel.Bill subsequently worked for the U.S. Department of Energy and in investment banking. From 1988 to 1999, he worked for General Dynamics Land Systems.Bill was a devoted grandfather to Eleanor, Thomas, Daniel, Caroline and Levi. He enjoyed cooking French and eastern European dishes, traveling to the Cotswolds in England, and volunteering at the annual Spring Lake cleanup near his home. A funeral Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. June 27 at St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church in Washington. Interment will be conducted at a later date at West Point.Donations may be made to the Class of 1956 Gift Fund, West Point Association of Graduates, 698 Mills Road, West Point, NY 10996, in his memory.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church
