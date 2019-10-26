

William B. Cofield

Colonel, US Air Force (Ret.)



Of Melbourne, FL, aged 99-1/2, passed away peacefully at home in Indian River Colony Club (IRCC) on October 14, 2019. What a wonderful life he led - born on a homestead, Disney animator on Pinocchio, WWII bomber pilot on D-Day, 32-year Air Force officer careerist, NASA HQ Director of Mission Operations, to whom all active duty astronauts reported. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, and remembered for his quick wit, kindness, stylish dress and gentle nature. He is preceded in death by his two great loves - wives Molly and Rose. Bill is survived by his two children Ken Cofield and Karen Guevara; four stepchildren, Laura Serumgard, Earl Wippich, Michael Wippich and Trish Becker; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Bill's life will be celebrated in March, to coincide with what would have been his 100th birthday. He will be interred with full honors at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are encouraged to make a donation in his name to the IRCC Chapel or a charity of their choosing.