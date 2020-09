Or Copy this URL to Share

William Battle Cole, Jr. "Bill" (Age 80)

Formerly of Alexandria on September 20, 2020. Survived by wife, Barbara and sons, William (Meg) and Patrick (Erika). Services pending. Memorial donations to Chesapeake Bay Foundation.



