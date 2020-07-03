WILLIAM COLEMAN



WILLIAM WESLEY COLEMAN

Entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 19, 2020. He is survived by his son, Leonard Coleman (Peggy); two daughters, Debra Bell and Cheryl Williams; two granddaughters, Tasha Coleman and Ebony Graham; two grandsons, Jonathan and Jared Bell; six great-grandchildren, Rakel Coleman, London Simmon, Brieya Graham, Willie Johnson, William Johnson and Amara Bell; sister, Cynthia Keeling and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Coleman may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Maryland National Cemetery.



