Major William H. Conner, Jr

Fairfax County Police, Retired



Of Mclean, died March 25, 2019. Bill was born in 1932, grew up in the Mount Pleasant area of Washington, DC and attended Bancroft Elementary, Powell Junior and Central High School. His early residence was on Lamont St. and Park Rd.

Bill was a member of the National Skating Club at the National Arena (Kalorama Rd. in DC) and

competed in amateur roller skating events from 1947 - 1955. He met Mary, his wife for over 50 years, through skating. Mary preceded him in death in 2006.

Bill served three years in the DC Army National Guard, 163rd MP Battalion, including one year in Korea. Bill started a law enforcement career in DC before joining Fairfax County Police in 1958 and retired in 1978. He managed Fairfax County Park Authority's Greendale Golf Course from 1978 - 1984. He spent later years in the Central Florida area with his 2nd wife, Carol.

Bill is survived by his four children, Michael, Jacqueline, Christopher (Chip) and Judith; 10 grandchildren, Shelley, Ashley, Samantha, John, Allison, Melody, Holly, Kaylene, Seth and Conner Negroni; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Please join us in a celebration of life, 12 noon, Sunday, April 28 at the Police Association Hall, 5625 Revercomb Ct, Fairfax, VA 22030. His final resting place will be at Arlington National Cemetery, date to be determined.