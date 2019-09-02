

William Christopher Cook "Chris"

(Age 84)



Of Reston, Virginia, died peacefully after a long illness on August 22, 2019.

Chris was born in Reading, Pennsylvania to Harry Cook and Frances Cook (Schuler) on February 4, 1935. He grew up in Arlington, Virginia and graduated from Washington-Lee High School. Chris earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Carnegie Institute of Technology in 1956 and a Master of Science degree in Engineering from George Washington University in 1964.

Chris was a lieutenant in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958. Afterwards, he worked as an engineer for several companies in northern Virginia and suburban Maryland, including for IBM from 1965 to 1983 and for TASC in Reston from 1983 until his retirement in 1997. In addition to his aptitude for computers from their earliest inception, Chris was an accomplished pianist.

Chris is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, June Cook of Reston; son Lawrence Cook of Orlando, Florida; daughter Cynthia Cook (husband Charles Evans) of Reston; grandchildren Thomas, Kathryn and John Evans all of Reston; and brother Stephen Cook (wife Shelby) of Rockville, Maryland.

A memorial service will be held on September 22, 2019 at Walker Chapel United Methodist Church in Arlington, Virginia. Burial will occur at Three Mile Bay Cemetery in New York at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Walker Chapel United Methodist Church.