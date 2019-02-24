WILLIAM DAKNIS
On Sunday, October 21, 2018 of Alexandria, VA. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Anne Daknis; father of William "Bill" Jr. (Mishie), Robert "Bob" (Anne), Steven "Steve" (Wendy) and Michael "Mike" (Jennifer) Daknis; brother of Robert C. Daknis, grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of five. Family and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, VA 22315 on Wednesday February 27, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held at Ft. Myer Old Post Chapel on Thursday February 28, 2018 at 10:45 a.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery.