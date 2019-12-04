

William W. Dankos "Slim"



December 12, 1930 - November 27, 2019

William Dankos, aged 88, passed away peacefully at home on November 27, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.

"Slim" as he was fondly known to his family and friends, was originally from Ashley, PA. After attending Temple University, he enlisted in the U.S. Army , from which he received an honorable discharge and moved to the Washington Metropolitan area. He served our Nation's Capital as a member of the DC Metropolitan Police, rising from a police officer to a Detective Sergeant, and retired after 22 years of service.

Of all his accomplishments in life, the one he was most proud of was the family he created. He is survived by his bride of 65 years, Florence Dankos; two children, William (Helen) Dankos, Jr. and Lisa (Ronald) Lethbridge; six grandchildren, Molly, William III, Lindsay, Jessie, John, and Logan; and five great-grandchildren, Chase, Olivia, Abbi, Emma, and Grayson.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be a private service for his immediate family only.