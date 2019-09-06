The Washington Post

WILLIAM MICHAEL DANTE  

On Friday, August 16, 2019, of Alexandria, VA. Son of the late Lee and Katherine Dante; brother of Katherine J. Dante, Richard J. Dante, Lee G. Dante, and the late Mary Lee Dante and Robert Dante. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at St. Michael's Church, Annandale, Virginia, on Friday, September 6. Following the service, relatives and friends may call at Demaine Funeral Home, Springfield, Virginia, and again on Saturday, September 7, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 6, 2019
