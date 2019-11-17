William J. Davis III
(Age 88)
Of Lake of the Woods, VA, died on November 6, 2019 in Fredericksburg, VA. William aka "Bee Bumps" and "Seif" was born to William J. Davis, Jr. and Talithia Carrington Davis (predeceased) in Washington, DC where he graduated from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps
and 43 years with the U.S. Postal Service, Washington Main Office. He is survived by his wife, Janet M. Davis; his son, Kurt Davis (Geri); grandsons, Steffen and Chace; and many relatives and friends. A memorial mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fredericksburg, VA. on November 22 at 10 a.m. and the interment will be held on November 25 at 11 a.m.at Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lake of the Woods Fire and Rescue, Locust Grove, VA. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory, Locust Grove, VA.