The Washington Post

WILLIAM DAVIS III

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM DAVIS III.
Service Information
Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory
31440 Constitution Hwy
Locust Grove, VA
22508
(540)-854-5100
Memorial Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Fredericksburg, VA
View Map
Interment
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Quantico National Cemetery
Notice
Send Flowers

 

William J. Davis III  
(Age 88)  

Of Lake of the Woods, VA, died on November 6, 2019 in Fredericksburg, VA. William aka "Bee Bumps" and "Seif" was born to William J. Davis, Jr. and Talithia Carrington Davis (predeceased) in Washington, DC where he graduated from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and 43 years with the U.S. Postal Service, Washington Main Office. He is survived by his wife, Janet M. Davis; his son, Kurt Davis (Geri); grandsons, Steffen and Chace; and many relatives and friends. A memorial mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fredericksburg, VA. on November 22 at 10 a.m. and the interment will be held on November 25 at 11 a.m.at Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lake of the Woods Fire and Rescue, Locust Grove, VA. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory, Locust Grove, VA.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 17, 2019
bullet U.S. Marines
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.