WILLIAM LUKE DeCAMPS, JR.
On this day in 2018, God called home one of his better angels, William Luke DeCamps, Jr. Decorated veteran, devoted husband, and proud grandfather, Billy remains in the hearts and minds of his best friend in life, Hazel, his loving sister Jeanne, his prized stepchildren Anna and John, and his treasured grandchildren Samantha, Sabrina, Luke, Grace, Charlotte, Olivia, and John. As Billy tended the land in life with love and care at Shangri-La Farms, so too does he now in green pastures with The Sower. Requiescat in pace.