

William Lee Dobson

May 12, 1928 - July 16, 2019



William Lee Dobson passed away at age 91 on July 16, 2019 surrounded by family. Bill was born in Columbia, South Carolina the youngest of two children of Hoyle and Thelma Dobson, brother to Lawrence. Bill graduated from Brookland-Cayce high school in year 1945. He loved airplanes and flew solo at the age of 14, earning his pilot's license flying across the country in his own new airplane at the age of 18.

He joined the Army Air Corp where he learned to fly the B-25 Mitchell. He studied Electrical Engineering at the University of South Carolina for three years. Later when the Korean war began Bill joined the Navy and served two years on the aircraft carrier USS Antietam and two years as the radio announcer for Norfolk, Navy Base. Bill loved to sing and was a member of the Montgomery County Barbershop Quartet Society, often recruiting new members. Bill kept busy in retirement. Bill and Ursula volunteered to be election judges for over 25 years. Bill is survived by his wife Ursula of 62 years; two children Sandra Randlett and Norman K. Dobson (Dorothy); six grandchildren Theresa Smith , Lindsey Myhr (Sean), Nicholas Dobson (Lizzy), Connor Randlett (Sarah), Gordon Randlett (Emma); and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, August 16 at the Good Shepherd Church, 818 University Blvd., Silver Spring, MD 20901

In lieu of flowers consider joining your local Barbershop or church choir or just...sing a song.