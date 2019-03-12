

William A. Donahoe

"Bill" (Age 84)



Born in Washington, DC, Bill had recently moved with his lovely wife Dorothy to their new residence in Kalispell, Montana. On Monday, December 17, 2018, Bill peacefully slipped away with his wife by his side. Bill leaves behind his wife, Dorothy, stepsons, Bruce Wilkinson (Bridget) of Waialua, HI, Stuart Wilkinson (Sue) of Mammoth Lakes, CA, Dr. Neal Wilkinson (Mary) of Whitefish, MT, and five grandchildren, Kai, Noa, Lorena, Cole and Natalie Wilkinson. Sister-in-law, Margaret Donahoe, nieces, Kathleen Donahoe, Elizabeth Ljungberg (Andy), and Rita Gaertner (Geoff), nephews, Stephen Donahoe (Anette), Martin Donahoe (Carol Anne). Last but not least his faithful companion, Arthur. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate in a Memorial Mass to be held at St. Aloysius Church (Gonzaga) on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Bill's remains will be interred the same day at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at 10 a.m. Donations may be made to your favorite animal rescue league or the .