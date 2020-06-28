William Donald Shaheen
William Donald Shaheen (Age 89)  
On Saturday, June 13, 2020, former electronic technician of Frederick; ex-husband of Joan Quinn; father of William Donald Shaheen, Jr., Mary Joann Adams, Anne Marie Gallagher and the late Gretchen Mary Kelly and Gregory John Shaheen; grandfather of 10; great grandfather of six; numerous nieces and nephews; brother of the late Nicholas Shaheen, Sr., Vivian McKeague, Ellen Holmgren, and Josephine Shaheen. Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Mt. Airy and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be offered atwww.staufferfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 28, 2020.
