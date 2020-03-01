

William E. Donnelly



Bill Donnelly passed away on February 25, 2020, at his home in Lansdowne, Virginia after battling pancreatic cancer.

Bill was the only child of Captain William and Jean Donnelly. As the son of a Naval Aviator, he moved 18 times before attending college. He graduated from Brown University in 1964 and went on to earn his law degree from Georgetown Law School in 1967.

Bill practiced law in both the private sector and as a local government lawyer. His specialty became land use law. He felt having represented both sides of land use issues gave him a unique perspective into how to control and plan for smart growth.

Throughout his life, Bill had many interests. He loved fly fishing in the Shenandoah and became a wonderful woodworker and carver. He also enjoyed watching the Washington Capitals, Nats and Redskins. One of his greatest passions was his love of dogs. Any dog that got Bill Donnelly as his "human" was a very lucky dog.

Bill was fun-loving and will be remembered for his intellect and witty, dry sense of humor. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Denise, his son, Billy (Kristi) of Leesburg and his son, Mike (Katie) of Fairfax. He adored his grandchildren, Lexi, Alli, Dylan, Reese and Andrew.