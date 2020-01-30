DOUGHERTY WILLIAM VINCENT DOUGHERTY, JR. William Vincent "Vince" Dougherty, Jr., 81, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at his home in King George, VA. Born in Washington, DC, Vince was the son of William Vincent Dougherty, Sr. and Catherine Mildred Parker. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Mary Dougherty; his daughters Mary Theresa Lawrence (Douglas) and Catherine Francis Hungerford (Mark) and his sons, William Vincent Dougherty, III (Tracey); Arthur Stephen Dougherty (Dana); and Daniel Patrick Dougherty. He is also survived by his sister, Julia Dougherty Whiston (David); his 11 grandchildren Stephen Lawrence (Hannah); Christine Conner; Ashley Fowler (Carl); Mark Hungerford, Jr.; Caitlin Hungerford; Brett, Olivia, and Matthew Dougherty; Garrett, Gavin, and Griffin Dougherty; his great- grandchildren, Elizabeth Phelps, Abby Oliveira, Elijah and Evelyn Conner; and Kayley Fowler; his nieces Joanne Hurt, Sharon Hurt, Jennifer Smith, Kristin Carty, and his many friends. Vince graduated from Gonzaga College High School in 1956 and Mount St. Mary's College in 1960. He then attended Georgetown University where he received his dental degree in 1964. Upon graduation, he served in the United States Air Force. After leaving the military, Vince opened his dental practices in Alexandria and Falls Church. Vince had a zest for life and had a special way of making everyone feel special. He enjoyed the many years he spent on his farm, his love for horseracing, fishing, and time spent with family and close friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31 from 4 p.m to 7 p.m. at Joseph Gawler's Sons, 5130 Wisconsin Ave., NW, Washington, DC. A Catholic mass will be held on Saturday, February 1 at 11 a.m. at Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Washington, DC. Interment will immediately follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, MD. Memorial gifts may be made to the Medstar Georgetown Department of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery Education Fund.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 30, 2020