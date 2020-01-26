The Washington Post

WILLIAM DRAIZE

William J. Draize (Age 89)  

On Thursday, January 23, 2020, of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of the late Arlene V. Draize; father of Donna (Kevin) McCarthy, Ken (Mary) Draize, Marie (Mitchell) Franklin and Lynn Draize Jones; brother of James (Susan) Draize. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, 20901 (Valet Parking), Wednesday, January 29, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Shrine of St. Jude, 12701 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD 20853 on Thursday, January 30, at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. (www.stjude.org)

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 26, 2020
