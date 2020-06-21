DuBOIS WILLIAM L. DuBOIS "Bill" 1947 ~ 2020 Fairfax County resident William "Bill" DuBois passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his residence in Oakton, VA. Bill was born in Hell's Kitchen, New York City and grew up in Middleton, NY. He graduated from Middleton High School in 1966 and went to work soon thereafter for IBM, Fishkill, NY. Bill transferred from the Fishkill location to the IBM plant in Manassas, VA where he had long, tenured career with IBM, Loral and Lockheed Martin. Bill retired from Lockheed Martin in 2016 after 49 years as the Senior Manager of Property Management. Throughout his adult life, Bill was a very active member of the Vale United Methodist Church in Oakton, VA. Over the years Bill held many administrative positions at the church. He was a member of Administrative Board, member of Board of Trustees, Cemetery chair, President of the United Methodist Men, as well as head usher for the 8:30 a.m. service. But, Bill's passion was serving others (near and far) in need whether it was volunteering with the Youth group to feed the homeless in Washington D.C. ; feeding the homeless in Fairfax County, supporting our S.E. Washington ministries or shepherding the White Dove Christmas gift card program for McDowell County West Virginia, the poorest county in the United States. Bill was a pillar of Vale's Guatemala Mission. His generosity knew no bounds when it came to the children and families Vale UMC served in Guatemala. Since 2009, Bill was always one of the first to sign up for the trip and he went, even when he worried that the work and the altitude was getting to be too much for him. He participated in 9 or 10 of the mission trips. And whenever there was an extra need -- like painting and equipping the sport court in Xeabaj II, providing furniture for the Twi'Ninwitz school, or purchasing a new curriculum for the Twi'Niniwitz school, Bill was there, with his wallet and heart open. Bill realized after retiring from a full-time job that he wanted to fill his free time by volunteering even more and as such he branched out from the church to also support the efforts of other local non-profit organizations. He volunteered with Women Giving Back (WGB) since July 2016. At WGB, Bill provided his professional skills and abilities in the form of organization as it related to better utilization of limited space in the warehouse. Bill was the WGB "shoe guy" and as such coordinated and sorted many of the shoe donations coming into the facility. He also never turned down a request to handle donation pickups on behalf of WGB. Another local non-profit that Bill supported was The Closet of the Greater Herndon Area, Inc. As a member and later Chair of the Facilities Committee, he was a driving force behind so many of the physical improvements at The Closet. Bill was an exemplary volunteer. He was always handy with a productive suggestion or useful contact that could improve the operation of The Closet. When he saw a job that needed to be done, he did it, often with his own personal funds. He was good at pulling in other volunteers and trades people to help on the various projects he was tasked with. While having never served in the U.S. Military, Bill was nonetheless very supportive of our nation's veterans. In this regard, Bill was a member of of the Freedom Museum, Manassas, VA. He was always an active supporter of this organization and its programs. Bill was deeply committed in paying it forward by volunteering in many organizations that support those who are less fortunate. Bill was thankful that there were organizations like Women Giving Back, The Closet of Greater Herndon Area and the Freedom Museum who make a difference to foster the love of giving and bring the support that our diverse community requires. Bill will be missed by many. He is survived by his sisters, Diane M. DuBois and Elizabeth A. Rutherford of Oakton, VA.; his sister-in-law Susan K. Allder, Sterling, VA; his niece Jacquelyn (Andrew) Norman and great nephew "Little" Donnie Norman, Great Falls, VA, his nephew William (Brenda) R. Allder Jr, Purcellville, VA; his beloved godsons, Christopher, Brett and Patrick Jefferson all of Virginia. He will be deeply missed by his best buddy - Benjamin the Pug, Oakton, VA. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William L. DuBois Sr and Ellenor H. DuBois. A private family burial will take place in the Vale United Methodist Church Cemetery at a later date this summer. A private family burial will take place in the Vale United Methodist Church Cemetery at a later date this summer. A Memorial Service to honor and celebrate Bill's life will also be held at Vale United Methodist Church at a later date. Contributions in memory of Bill may be made to: Vale UMC, Bill DuBois Memorial Scholarship fund, 11528 Vale Road, Oakton, VA. 22124; Women Giving Back, Bill DuBois Memorial, 20 Export Drive, Sterling, VA 20164; or The Closet of the Greater Herndon Area, Inc., Bill DuBois Memorial, PO Box 42, Herndon, VA 20172.



