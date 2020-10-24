

WILLIAM B. DUKES, JR. "Duke"

Peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020, resident of Washington, DC. Devoted husband to the late Bertha Dukes. Beloved father of William Dukes, III, Antonette Walker, Deborah J. Bishop and the late Glenn Miller Dukes. Also survived by one sister, Ann Lee Preston; one brother, Jesse Dukes; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one sister-in-law, Bonnie Dukes; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., Service 10:30 a.m. at J.B. JENKINS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD. Interment will immediately follow the service at Quantico National Cemetery.



