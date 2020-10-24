1/1
WILLIAM "Duke" DUKES Jr.
WILLIAM B. DUKES, JR. "Duke"  
Peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020, resident of Washington, DC. Devoted husband to the late Bertha Dukes. Beloved father of William Dukes, III, Antonette Walker, Deborah J. Bishop and the late Glenn Miller Dukes. Also survived by one sister, Ann Lee Preston; one brother, Jesse Dukes; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one sister-in-law, Bonnie Dukes; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., Service 10:30 a.m. at J.B. JENKINS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD. Interment will immediately follow the service at Quantico National Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
09:30 AM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
OCT
26
Service
10:30 AM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
OCT
26
Interment
Quantico National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
