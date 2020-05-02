Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM "72" DUNLOP IV. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



Quietly passed away at his home with his wife Becky at his side Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the age of 72. His final year was a struggle, but he was loved, adored, and tenderly assisted by his wife of 15 years, Rebecca Schelhorn Dunlop and his devoted stepsons, Daniel Werner of Leesburg, VA and Kyle Werner of Reston, VA. He is also survived by his daughte,r Emily Jackson of Leesburg, VA, his sisters, Carter Laird Dunlop Stewart of Washington, DC and Anne Byrd Dunlop Adamson (Toby) of Virginia Beach, VA, niece Katherine Stewart of New Hampshire, and nephews, Carter Adamson and Laird Adamson both of New York. He was predeceased by his parents, William Laird Dunlop III and Anne Hall Dunlop O'Connell. Although he was a 4th generation WLD, he was absolutely unique, charming, and witty. He could convince anyone his nonsense was truth fully up until the punchline was delivered. And what a laugh he had. Laird was always impeccably dressed, loved sailing and warm places, classical music, fancy cars and - after taking way too much time to decide - being married. He commanded a room with his presence. He was proud of his 40 plus years as a commercial real estate broker and often told stories and spoke fondly of those he had mentored through the years. In 1989 he established Source Office Suites (then a fledgling concept for a serviced office industry that is now familiarly called coworking) which has grown to four locations in Virginia and Maryland. He leaves an empty place in many hearts and will be missed. A celebration of his life will be planned as soon as we can all remove our masks and congregate at Chevy Chase Club where he was a lifelong member.

