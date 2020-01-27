The Washington Post

WILLIAM DYSON Jr.

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
WILLIAM ELTON DYSON, JR.  

William Elton Dyson, Jr., affectionately known as "Will" or "Junior", passed away on January 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Letitia; son, William Dyson, III (Michelle); grandson, Dione Marshall; and granddaughters Cydney Dyson, and Brandi Dyson. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. The family will receive family and friends on Tuesday, at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE. Washington DC. Visitation, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Celebration of Life, at 11 a.m. Interment at Quantico National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 27, 2020
