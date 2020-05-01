

WILLIAM DZIOBKO "Bill"



William "Bill" Dziobko, age 84, passed away on April 23, 2020 from COVID-19. He is survived by his wife Beatrice Menge, "the love of his life," as well as by his beloved brother John Dziobko of Madison, Wisconsin, dear cousins, and friends. Bill served in the U.S. Army, and then graduated from Seton Hall University and enjoyed a 25-year career with the U.S. Government Department of Labor in Washington, DC. He was friendly, good-natured, loving, kind, thoughtful, and generous to his friends and family. He was a devout Catholic and will be laid to rest with a Christian burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in East Orange, New Jersey, next to his mother and father. There will be no services at the present time due to the coronavirus. Beatrice thanks all of the friends, neighbors, and family who cared about Bill. She would particularly like to thank the dear hearts at the Cleveland and Woodley Park Village, whose love, kindness and unparalleled support were so critical during the past two years. In celebration of Bill's life, remember him and take care. Donations in his memory may be made to a .